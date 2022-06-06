Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: "Limousine Liberals' Led to Baby Formula Shortage

The baby formula shortage, which has left families nationwide scrambling to feed their children, is what happens when "limousine liberals" are elected and there is a presidential administration that is "completely out of touch" with everyday Americans, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Monday.

"I had moms and dads signaling to me and my office, along with dozens of my other colleagues about this very issue at the beginning of the year," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We were starting to hear rumors and stories about parents not finding the formula that they needed back in December. This is something that has been building up and it's of their own creation. The Biden administration created this crisis."

Abbott Laboratory over the weekend reopened its Michigan baby formula factory but has said that it will take until the end of the summer before production is back to normal, but the administration did nothing to ease regulations until the shortage was in the United States in full, said Cammack.

"Thank goodness they're back up and operating, but from there to see a difference on the shelves, you're looking at 4 to 6 weeks and so it will be several months. Parents need to continue what they've been doing for months before, which is banding together in local community groups and sourcing from various stores," she added.

In addition, members of Congress have been able to get hold of some specialty formulas for constituents, said Cammack.

The congresswoman last month revealed photographs of baby formula, diapers, and other supplies being stocked at facilities at the nation's border, for use for immigrants, and she said Monday those supplies are still there, while American families are having to do without.

"Of course, we have another caravan coming," she said. "They have been planning this and holding this formula for months. I talked to a pediatrician over the weekend and she said that she is advising moms that can switch over to milk. If they are able to … that's where we are right now."

