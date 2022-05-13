Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Biden Puts 'America Last' With Baby Formula at Border

Rep. Kat Cammack, showing pictures of shelves and pallets packed with baby formula at a center at the Ursula Migrant Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, said Friday on Newsmax that she finds it "outrageous" that families in America's cities are facing shortages and empty shelves while the storage units at the border have supplies.

The Florida Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" that Border Patrol agents sent her pictures of the supplies and the evidence is further proof of President Joe Biden's "America last" policy.

"They not only have been keeping and stockpiling baby formula for months in anticipation for this surge, but they have a tractor-trailer full at the McAllen facilities," said Cammack. "In my own district in Ocala, Florida, you go to the Walmart, the shelves are barren, and this is just another indicator of the Biden administration is putting Americans last."

The shortages come after top baby formula supplier Abbott Laboratories recalled name brand formulas from its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after complaints of bacterial infections that reportedly resulted in the deaths of two babies and the illnesses of four others, reports The New York Post.

Abbott is defending its products, insisting to The Post that there was no evidence to link the formulas to the babies' deaths and that the company is still working to reopen its facility, which the FDA has kept closed.

Ongoing supply disruptions are also being blamed for the formula shortage, as well as people who stockpiled extra supplies during COVID-19 lockdowns, according to reports.

Cammack told Newsmax that the pictures of the stockpiles at the border did not mean an "either-or" situation.

"No one is saying that we shouldn't be taking care of the babies at the border, but let's be real," he said. "[Joe] Biden invited them here. They are victims of the trafficker-in-chief's America last policy, and as a result, you have moms and dads panicking and we have children, American children, around the country, that they're are getting sick because they're using a formula that they're not used to.

"You can't get the formula that they need for some specialty formulas. This is insane, and it all points back to the Biden administration."

The FDA, she added, "failed miserably" when shutting down the Abbott manufacturing facility.

"If you look at the press release from Abbott, this is what's in most insane," Cammack said. "The FDA won't even return their phone calls or their emails to get their facility back online, despite the fact that the FDA and the CDC confirmed this week that the death — the tragic, tragic deaths of those infants — there was no connection to the formula that was produced in those facilities."

But now, 43% of the baby formula nationwide is missing, and the administration "has no plan to backfill it, and once again, Americans come dead last," said Cammack.

The White House said Thursday it is working on the crisis, but Cammack said she doesn't "buy that for one second."

"If they were working on it, they could start by returning the phone calls from Abbott's top brass," she said. "They could start by returning emails. They could start by easing the regulatory environment that's constructed them in the first place.

"They could start by getting rid of the tariffs that are prohibiting the importation from the facility in Ireland. What they are not doing is they are just, I mean, this just blows my mind."

Instead, "this is another disaster, a total dumpster fire" from the Biden administration, said Cammack.

