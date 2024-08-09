Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris Needs to Answer Questions

It's been 19 days since Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democrat nominee for president and she still hasn't fielded questions from the media, Trump campaign spokesman Karoline Leavitt said Friday on Newsmax.

"Kamala Harris has not taken any real questions from the press, has not held a press conference and finally committed to this debate after President Trump did more than an hour long press conference yesterday taking questions on an array of issues," Leavitt said on "National Report."

Harris and former President Donald Trump agreed to a debate on Sept. 10. Leavitt said the Trump team is looking forward to watching Harris defend her "disastrous" record.

"We know she's already trying to run away from it," Harri said. "Flip-flop on issues such as banning fracking. She's been in support of that. Now she's trying to walk away from it and many of the other disastrous liberal policies that she has supported throughout her career."

Leavitt said Harris should commit to the three debates Trump has proposed.

"The American people deserve it," Leavitt said. "Let's remember she has not received one vote to become the Democrat nominee. She was installed in this position because President Trump delivered the ultimate knockout to Joe Biden on the debate stage, and therefore she's now become the presumptive nominee appointed by donors and elitists."

Harris also said she would do an interview by the end of the month. Leavitt pointed out it's only Aug. 9.

"What is she waiting for?" Leavitt said. "I think it's because her advisers know that she's incapable of going off script. They are worried about that. She has not given a speech or a press conference without a teleprompter nearby. But she needs to do it if she wants to be the next president of the United States."

