Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Quarter of May Trump Donors New to Campaign

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that a quarter of May's enormous fundraising haul came from first-time donors to former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.

"Our massive fundraising haul in the month of May, $141 million and now counting even more, 25% of those donors are new to the table," Leavitt said on "Wake Up America." "It shows that people across this country have woken up because of [President] Joe Biden's regime and the political persecution that they waged against President Trump."

Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his New York paperwork trial last week. The 45th president was convicted by a Manhattan jury of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Leavitt denounced the trial as "a sham" and "a show trial" and said "it shows the weaponization of our justice system under Joe Biden, while simultaneously our country is going to hell."

"We have a wide open border that continues to rage," she said. "Just this past week in [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg's New York, the same place where millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted on the trial against President Trump, there was an illegal immigrant … who gunned down two New York police officers and taxpayers were paying for him to stay in a shelter in a hotel."

Leavitt continued by saying that the fundraising numbers show "Americans are fed up" with "Joe Biden's America" and are looking for change.

"They want President Trump back in the White House to make this country great again, to end the weaponization of our justice system, but also to secure our southern border, bring down inflation, make gasoline cheap again, and restore peace around this world," Leavitt said. "And we are very, very grateful for the outpouring of support that we've seen from Americans of all backgrounds, from every state across this country."

In a joint announcement with the RNC, the Trump campaign announced on Monday that the $141 million raised in May was the result of more than 2 million donations.

Other organizations supporting Trump raised another $150 million, bringing the total amount raised last month to nearly $300 million.

Trump's campaign was buoyed by the $53 million raised in the 24 hours after Trump's guilty verdict was handed down. The surge in donations crashed Trump's fundraising website for approximately 30 minutes on Thursday after he was found guilty.

