Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump's Base Energized by Guilty Verdict

Donald Trump's supporters are energized as a result of the guilty verdict on 34-counts against the former president, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax.

Meuser's comments came Friday during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

"I was with a group last night, and they just said, 'you know what? I have never been more enthused,'" he said.

"And this is in a very swing area of Pennsylvania and Lehigh County, the Lehigh Valley. And we're going to win that neck of the woods. We're going to win Pennsylvania. And as President Trump said, the real verdict comes on Nov. 5. Bring it on."

Asked his thoughts on Trump's New York trial, Meuser said, "Well, you know, there was no crime," he said.

"There was no case. There was no evidence I was there, I observed it, we've all been studying this, watching this closely, they truly prosecuted a person, not a crime," he continued.

"That's not what we do in America. And there's so many things that are troubling about this case, particularly the characters, the very conflicted characters that are involved from [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg, who ran on getting the president, to the conflicted judge, to basing most of the testimony on Michael Cohen, the, you know, biggest liar ever as he's being called."

However, Meuser said, the "most troubling is the involvement of the Biden White House."

"President Trump is 77 years old, never been accused of a crime before in his life," he said.

"This case has been, could have been, prosecuted three years ago. Two years ago, five years ago. No, it was prosecuted five months before an election. And the grand jury was summoned two months after President Trump announced he was going to run for office."

Meuser noted that "millions of people are making donations."

"I'm getting texts from people, who my guess, are very low income, asking how to donate to President Trump," he said.

"President Trump's fundraising website crashed yesterday," he continued. "They [Trump's base of supporters] have truly awakened a sleeping giant known as the American people. I mean, I will tell you, yesterday, like many people, I was rattled when I saw this outrageous result and, and prosecution, as many. But I was with a group last night, and they just said, 'you know what? I have never now been more enthused.'"

