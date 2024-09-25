Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Campaign Gains Ground in Key Pa. Counties

The Trump campaign's ground game in Pennsylvania gained momentum as it successfully flipped three historically Democratic counties and registered thousands of new Republican voters, according to Karoline Leavitt, Trump's 2024 national press secretary.

In an appearance on Newsmax’s "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday, Leavitt highlighted the campaign’s recent achievements in Pennsylvania, touting what she called a state-of-the-art ground operation.

Leavitt emphasized the campaign's success in turning three traditionally Democratic counties — Bucks, Beaver, and Luzerne — into Republican strongholds.

"Our efforts over the past several months in registering voters, targeting low propensity voters, bringing more and more Americans onto our diverse team has proven in Pennsylvania," Leavitt said. "We have now flipped three historically Democrat counties: Bucks County, Beaver County, and Luzerne County. All counties that have had more registered Democrats in the past than Republicans. We've now flipped them red, all three of them."

"Last week alone in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, our team on the ground registered nearly 13,000 new voters to be Republicans who are going to vote for President Trump on Nov. 5," Leavitt added.

Leavitt also addressed criticism from the media and political opponents who have questioned the effectiveness of the campaign’s grassroots strategy.

"The fake news media wants to criticize Team Trump in any way that they possibly can, so they are casting doubt on our ground game," she said. "And Kamala Harris' team is, of course, eating that up."

In addition to voter registration, the campaign has also focused on election integrity efforts. According to Leavitt, the Trump team has recruited more than 150,000 poll watchers and challengers to ensure the integrity of the voting process.

"We have the most extensive election integrity operation in history," she stated. "We've recruited more than 150,000 poll watchers and poll challengers because, as we know, we can turn out the vote. But it's equally as important to protect the vote."

"This team is working hard every day to not only get new voters registered but to turn them out to the polls," she said. "And we are doing both of those things right now."

