National Polls Reveal Challenges for Harris

Two national polls released Wednesday reveal challenges for Vice President Kamala Harris, whose numbers have settled into her being in a virtual tie with former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

A Quinnipiac University national poll places Trump ahead by one percentage point, at 48% to 47%, placing the race well within the poll's 2.4-point margin of error.

In Quinnipiac's last pool, released Aug. 27, Harris was up by one percentage point.

Meanwhile, a CNN/SSRS national poll released Wednesday puts Harris up by 48% over 47% for Trump, another margin suggesting no clear leader.

Trump was ahead by 49% to 46% in CNN's July 22-23 poll. President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, with Harris becoming his replacement.

In the Quinnipiac poll, 1,728 likely voters nationwide were surveyed from Sept. 19-22 with a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver each received 1% support, but in a hypothetical two-way race between Harris and Trump, they tied at 48% each.

In other numbers from the Quinnipiac poll:

Republicans by 93% to 6% back Trump.

Democrats by 94% to 5% back Harris.

Independents: 47% back Trump, 44% back Harris, 3% back Stein, and 2% back Oliver.

Voters also remain enthusiastic about supporting Harris and Trump, although her numbers dropped compared to Trump. The voters said by 70% that they are still enthusiastic about her, compared to 75% in August.

Meanwhile, 71% of voters behind Trump say they are enthusiastic, compared to 68% in August.

When it comes to how the candidates will handle major issues voters said:

Decisions about the use of nuclear weapons: 49% Harris; 47% Trump.

Preserving democracy: 50% Harris, 47% Trump.

Gun violence: 50% Harris, 45% Trump.

The economy: 52% Trump, 45% Harris.

Immigration: 53% Trump, 45% Harris.

Abortion: 54% Harris, 41% Trump.

Handling a national crisis: 51% Trump, 47% Harris.

In CNN's poll, 2% said they would vote for Stein and 1% for Oliver.

Harris and Trump also were found to be supported for themselves rather than as a protest vote, with 72% saying they chose Trump for himself, and 60% of Harris' supporters saying their choice is for her.

In July, Harris' backers were divided between affirmative support for her and voting as a protest against Trump.

Harris' favorability rating has also climbed, to a high of 46% in CNN polling, compared to 42% for Trump.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS online and by telephone from Sept. 19-22 of 2,074 registered voters, and carried a 3.0-point margin of error.