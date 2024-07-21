Kari Lake to Newsmax: Trump Gave His 'Greatest Speech'

Former President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination for the third time will "go down as one of the most important speeches in our history, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It was a speech to tell all Americans that this is a party for you," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "This is the way we get through the hellish life that we're all living right now, under the devastating consequences and policies of the Democrat Party. It was incredibly welcoming to all Americans."

Trump also stressed that he wants to be the president for all Americans, said Lake, adding that her daughter was in the audience watching the speech, and "she got teared up."

"I asked her why she was crying, and she said, 'Because I'm so encouraged and hopeful about what my future is going to look like,'" said Lake. "'I all of a sudden have hope again, and faith that our future is going to be bright.'"

She added that a lot of people got that same message and feeling when they listened to Trump's speech.

"I think he connected with everyone," Lake said. "Everyone's coming up to me saying and texting me, saying that was the greatest speech. That was the greatest convention."

Lake said that in her own convention speech, she spoke out about the "character assassination" that has been going on against Trump for eight years.

"It's no wonder some people are, you know, hesitant to embrace him because the media for eight years has been doing a smear campaign on President Trump," said Lake. "The American people after last Saturday, watching a near assassination attempt of this man, they got a chance to come in and see what the Republican Party is all about … I think the veil has been pulled off for so many people. They've woken up this week and realized that they were lied to."

Meanwhile, Lake said that she believes Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, was a "great pick" for Trump's running mate.

"President Trump wants to expand the MAGA movement to all generations," said Lake, adding that Vance will help attract Rust Belt voters, young voters, and more.

Lake also said she doesn't think it will matter who the Democrats will pick to replace President Joe Biden on his ticket if he steps away.

"They've gone so far to the left," she said. "They're pushing for men in women's sports. They're pushing for indoctrination of our children, for schools to tell kids that boys can be girls and girls can be boys.

"They're pushing for open borders and invasion at our southern border. They're pushing for an outrageous policy when it comes to the economy that's making everything unaffordable."

