Kari Lake to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Admin Lost Migrant Kids

By    |   Monday, 26 August 2024 07:13 PM EDT

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate, condemned the Biden-Harris administration for losing track of over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children, warning that many may have fallen victim to trafficking amid media silence.

Lake, appearing on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," blamed the Biden-Harris administration and her opponent, Ruben Gallego, for supporting policies she argues have led to this crisis.

"I would just say, shame, shame on you for not covering this 325,000 — the press," Lake said.

"Remember when [former] President [Donald] Trump — during his first term was when adults were coming over with children? He was doing DNA testing to make sure that the adults were who they were saying they were because adults would bring over armfuls of children — you know, six, seven, eight, 10 children — and say, they're my kids or my nieces or nephews, and President Trump understood what was going on."

Recounting her recent conversation with Trump during his visit to Arizona, Lake said, "He talked about these missing kids. He said that he believes many of them are indeed in the sex trade or dead.

"[Y]ou know, [Vice President] Kamala Harris; [President] Joe Biden; my opponent, [Rep.] Ruben Gallego — who's voted 100% in line with those two and has supported this open border — supported this child trafficking. They have blood on their hands for the lives of these young, young children."

The New York Post reported last week that according to a Homeland Security Inspector General's report that covers a period from October 2018 to September 2023, the government has lost track of over 320,000 migrant children who crossed the border without parents.

According to the report, untold numbers of children placed with "qualified sponsors" in the U.S. are now at risk of being trafficked, forced into labor, or subjected to other forms of exploitation.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

