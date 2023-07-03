Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'You Don't Solve Racism by Adding More Racism'

Kari Lake, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, tore into journalist Jemele Hill on Monday, arguing that "you don't solve racism by adding more racism."

Joining Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," Lake specifically took issue with Hill's Twitter post claiming that an Asian American mother "gladly carried the water for white supremacy."

Hill's comments were provoked by the mother, Yiatin Chu, celebrating the Supreme Court's decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard handed down last week, striking a blow to affirmative action laws.

"It was really unfortunate to see that," Lake said of her statement. "I guess I now see why she's not on TV anymore. Her brand of wokeism is so radical that even Disney and ESPN said it's too radical for those woke corporations."

"And she's just wrong on this issue. You do not solve racism by adding another layer of racism," she added.

Lake pointed out that the Asian community in the United States has been more affected than anyone by decades of affirmative action laws, disadvantaging them despite vast success in educational institutions.

"These kids work really hard in school. And they're doing everything right," she proclaimed. "They're meeting all the qualifications. They've got the high GPA. They've got the SAT scores, and they are being denied access because of the color of their skin."

The solution, according to Lake, is not to disadvantage other groups. Instead, she believes school choice and confrontation of teachers' unions can help lift up impoverished parts of the country.

"We can blame that squarely on these government-run schools and the people they're taking their marching orders from, like Randi Weingarten with the teachers' union," Lake explained.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!