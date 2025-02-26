Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Kan. Legislature Standing Up to Gov. Kelly's Veto of Trans Care Ban

Senate and House Republicans voted Tuesday to override Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of legislation that bans gender-affirming care for minors, a move Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax he is "very proud of."

"They're standing up to the governor. Look, 90% of Kansans think that letting boys compete in girls' sports, changing, doing transition surgeries on minors is wrong," Marshall told "National Report."

"I think we have an obligation not just as a senator, but as parents, as grandparents, as community members, to protect these children," he added.

On Kelly calling the veto inappropriate, Marshall told Newsmax, "90% of Kansans would disagree with our governor. … We require kids to be buckled into their seat belts. We don't let minors drink alcohol. So regardless of what the parents decide or think, we decided that no children under the age of 21 should be buying alcohol. Tobacco has an age limit, I think, of 16. So there are times that the state, the federal government have an obligation to protect children."

"That's all we're wanting to do is to protect these children from irreversible, painful procedures that they will suffer from the rest of their life. And obviously, they have a psychological thing going on. A super majority of these children, after they go through these processes, have regret that they wish they hadn't have done it. So let's just save us from ourselves."

