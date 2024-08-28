Sen. John Kennedy to Newsmax: Walz Is Harris' 'Emotional Support Pony'

Democrats are willing to risk looking bad by sending Kamala Harris' running mate to join her during an interview with CNN, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. told Newsmax Wednesday.

Kennedy said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the optics, "intentional or not, are just terrible."

Kennedy added: "I mean, it sends the message that the nominee of a major political party can't do an interview by herself, that she has to have an emotional support pony there with her."

Kennedy went on to say that Democrats are so scared Harris "can't go it alone, they're willing to suffer the bad optics."

Harris, along with her Democrat running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will sit down Thursday with CNN's Dana Bash for what will be Harris' first major interview since President Biden dropped out of the race more than a month ago.

Kennedy on Wednesday also touched on Harris' proposal to tax unrealized capital gains — that is, assets or investments that have increased in value on paper, but haven't been sold or cashed out yet — calling the plan "basically a wealth tax" that "hasn't worked anywhere."

Kennedy said "France tried a number of years ago, and even the neo-socialist French government said, No, it's not going to work." Harris and President Biden "have created the worst inflation in 40 years for the American people," Kennedy said, "and she doesn't have a plan to get prices down. And I think that's her soft underbelly."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com