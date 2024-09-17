WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kamala harris | policy | donald trump | personality | swing states | undecided | voters

Halperin to Newsmax: Undecideds Weighing Policies vs Personality

By    |   Tuesday, 17 September 2024 09:13 PM EDT

A focus group of swing state voters was not convinced Vice President Kamala Harris has measurable differences from President Joe Biden, political analyst Mark Halperin told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Halperin conducted the two-way focus group comprised of eight people from seven battleground states on Monday. He said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," "I asked them, do you want to see her separate from Joe Biden? Do you want to see her make it clear, clearer, what the differences are?

"I showed them a bit of soundbite from an interview she did on Friday with the local TV station, and when she was asked, 'how do you differ from Joe Biden?' Her answer was basically 'homina, homina, homina.'"

Halperin added, "None of them thought she'd done a good job of explaining the differences, and they all want to see that. She's not done that."

Halperin also said overall, the focus group felt that Harris had two main drawbacks. He said, one is "that she's hiding what she really thinks. She's not giving straight answers." And two, "they think she's too liberal based on what they know."

As for former President Donald Trump, the focus group's main concern was "the other P-word. Not policy, but personality. And they use extraordinarily strong words about his personality. Very negative. No one brought up abortion. No one brought up terrorists. Their real concern about him is his personality."

While many of the participants were concerned about statements Harris has made in the past that were very liberal, Halperin said it wasn't clear if they were worried enough to pull the lever for Trump in November.

"Neither candidate is really addressing what I'm sure they both know, and their teams know, are the core concerns these undecideds have about them. Again, policy for her, personality for him," he said.

