Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: Harris Skirts Talk of Harmful Policies

Democrat nominee Kamala Harris' acceptance speech was "long on showmanship" but short on policies, including her plans for taxes that will create burdens on Americans, Sen. John Hoeven said on Newsmax Saturday.

"She's just wrong about [former] President [Donald] Trump," the North Dakota Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "He cut taxes across the board that benefited everybody and helped working men and women, and she would let the Tax Cut and Jobs Act expire, which would raise everybody's taxes."

Further, Harris is proposing more taxes, including a tax on unrealized capital gains, which would be a "huge burden for small businesses and farmers, and everybody else, and makes no sense," said Hoeven.

He added that Harris is calling for more spending and wage and price controls, noting that former President Richard Nixon "tried that back in the early '70s, and it was a fiasco."

"So here we've got this inflation and she's going to pour kerosene on the top of it by increasing spending and imposing more taxes and regulations," said Hoeven.

He added that the Democrats are "completely wrong" on issues affecting Americans.

"She's been in office now for almost four years," Hoeven said about the vice president. "You've seen the effects of her policies. We've had runaway inflation and high interest rates ... she wants to make that worse by more spending."

But Harris "doesn't understand" that more spending will continue the inflation and high interest rates, he added.

"It's not a demand problem; it is a supply problem," said Hoeven. "The way you get more housing is by cutting the regulatory red tape, by reducing taxes, reducing interest rates, that enables a bigger supply to meet the demand."

But Harris has "no understanding of economics" and that is evident in her policy proposals, the senator said.

"Across the board, she wants to stay away from issues because the solutions that President Trump demonstrated when he was in office and that he's proposing now will solve the problems and get America back on track," said Hoeven.

"So you're going to see her always try to get away from talking about the real issues, whether it's border security, whether it's inflation, whether it's security in our cities, whether it's standing up to our opponents and standing with our allies like Israel," he added. "You know, she's going to want — she don't want that debate. That's the real debate."

Energy prices are also an issue because Americans are paying "a buck more a gallon for gasoline because of the handcuffs they're putting on our energy producers, while they're allowing countries like Venezuela and Maduro to export into our market," Hoeven said. "This is wrong and it hurts low-income people."

But the debates will be important, said Hoeven.

"We need to keep people focused on the issues that are going to impact their everyday lives," he said.

