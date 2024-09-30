WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | iran | russia | china | north korea | american media | aligned

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: America's Enemies Want Harris Elected

By    |   Monday, 30 September 2024 09:16 PM EDT

The enemies of the U.S., such as Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea, seem to be aligned with the American media in wanting Kamala Harris elected president, former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax Monday.

"It is absolutely a massive problem if the media begins to share hacked documents by the Iranian regime to influence this election campaign," Whitaker told "Prime News," adding that it’s a "real challenge" for the American cybersecurity system, since "we have Iranians, Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, everyone coming at us trying to influence the outcome of the election."

However, Whitaker noted, "the interesting thing is, they're all aligned with the media in wanting to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

Whitaker accused the media of trying to assist Harris, such as by constantly reporting "nonsense," not challenging her lack of positions, or letting her not take questions.

At the same time, the media, whether wittingly or not, is acting as "the mouthpiece ultimately, for our foreign adversaries.

"It's not a good look, and it's not going to wear well over the course of American history," Whitaker said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The enemies of the U.S., such as Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea, seem to be aligned with the American media in wanting Kamala Harris elected president, former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax Monday.
kamala harris, iran, russia, china, north korea, american media, aligned
235
2024-16-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 09:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved