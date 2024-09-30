Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: America's Enemies Want Harris Elected

The enemies of the U.S., such as Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea, seem to be aligned with the American media in wanting Kamala Harris elected president, former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax Monday.

"It is absolutely a massive problem if the media begins to share hacked documents by the Iranian regime to influence this election campaign," Whitaker told "Prime News," adding that it’s a "real challenge" for the American cybersecurity system, since "we have Iranians, Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, everyone coming at us trying to influence the outcome of the election."

However, Whitaker noted, "the interesting thing is, they're all aligned with the media in wanting to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

Whitaker accused the media of trying to assist Harris, such as by constantly reporting "nonsense," not challenging her lack of positions, or letting her not take questions.

At the same time, the media, whether wittingly or not, is acting as "the mouthpiece ultimately, for our foreign adversaries.

"It's not a good look, and it's not going to wear well over the course of American history," Whitaker said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com