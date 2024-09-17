Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Harris Has No Economic Plan

"I got no idea what her plan is because there is no plan," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday when referring to Kamala Harris' economic platform.

"This is foolishness. This is pandering. This is talking points," Donalds told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," adding that the reason Harris isn't sent out on interviews is because "this is what you get."

Harris should, since the entire country is "frankly, bewildered" by what her economic policies are, go on a business network, such as CNBC, Fox Business, or Bloomberg TV, and talk economics. However, Donalds said Harris can't, because they're nothing but "platitudes" and "talking points."

Donalds continued, saying that it's "infuriating at this point" that "We're less than two months away from a presidential election, and she's still talking about how she knows that prices are too high."

"Vice President Harris, they're too high because of you. It's your vote in the United States Senate, breaking ties as vice president. It's your terrible economic policy," Donalds said.

