Tags: kamala harris | burt jones | donald trump | inflation

Ga. Lt. Gov. Jones to Newsmax: Harris a Threat to Americans

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 11:32 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's message is resonating with people "because his message that we're going to put our priorities first as Americans and we're going to do a better job of letting you keep more of your hard-earned money." Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told Newsmax.

"Right now, people are taking home less because of this Biden-Harris inflation and they are feeling it," Jones said Wednesday on "National Report." "And they know that they were doing better four years ago under the Trump administration."

Jones said Harris is a threat to the American people "because of what they've done at the border, what they've done to our economy and how they have really no moral compass."

"They are puppets to the political elite, and all they care about is power. And they could care less about the American people," Jones said. "And I think that's the argument, the stark difference between the two candidates.

"But Trump is the people's president, and he cares about giving people an opportunity to succeed, not giving people handouts, giving people opportunities to succeed, and that's by making your economy where it's affordable to work in securing your borders and making you secure on the world stage."

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 11:32 AM
