Tags: kamala | distancing | biden | democratic party

Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Kamala Distancing From Biden

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 08:00 PM EDT

Conservative Political Action Conference Chair Matt Schlapp said on Newsmax, Wednesday that it comes off as disrespectful for Vice President Kamala Harris to distance herself from the man who brought her to the national stage — President Joe Biden.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Schlapp said, "I'm not a fan of her strategy of now trying to separate herself from the man who kind of brought her to the dance. And Al Gore did this with Bill Clinton. I was going to say with President Clinton, Vice President Al Gore didn't want him on the campaign trail."

"But look," Schlapp added, "she can't separate herself from Joe Biden's policies. They are her policies. And the idea that she's going to try to do this, I think, risks alienating these voters that she finally brought back."

"She's finally kind of brought back this Democratic coalition. And I think she risks splintering it up again if she looks like she's as ambitious as to dump Joe Biden to the side of the road and not even treat him politely and with respect as she goes forward."

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported on a Democrat campaign operative saying Harris distancing herself from Biden was the plan all along.

"As far as Harris distancing from Biden, she was going to do that," they said.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

2024-00-14
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 08:00 PM
