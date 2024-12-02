KT McFarland to Newsmax: Trump to Force Russia, Ukraine to Negotiate

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump will force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate terms for a peace settlement.

"So Donald Trump has said on day one, he gets two phone calls: One, he calls Putin, and he says, 'You go to the negotiating table, or I'm going to unleash everything on you.' And then he's going to call Zelenskyy and say, 'If you don't go to that negotiating table, you get nothing.'"

"And so he's going to force them to the table and cut a deal. It won't be a deal that either side wants or is happy with, but it will be enough to live with," McFarland told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

On Nov. 17, Trump released a statement that the "central issue" over the Ukraine-Russia war is a total cessation "of hostilities — all shooting." He also added in his statement, "In addition, there must also be a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars." Trump then took aim at NATO, adding that "our foreign policy establishment" keeps trying to pull the U.S. into a "nuclear" conflict with Russia and that Russia is not our enemy. The enemy, he said, is "probably more than anything — ourselves:" the "horrible USA hating people that represent us."

