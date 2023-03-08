×
Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Canadian Citizens Deserve Better Than Trudeau

By    |   Wednesday, 08 March 2023 09:45 PM EST

Former Alaska GOP Gov. Sarah Palin found it curious Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would devote a Wednesday tweet celebrating "International Women's Day" to biological men, or trans women.

Especially when the citizens of Canada, for whom Palin knows well, are not clamoring for this type of awkward leadership.

"Canada doesn't deserve" someone like Trudeau, Palin told Newsmax on Wednesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

The people "deserve sound leadership that is all about freedom," Palin added.

To exacerbate the point, Palin lamented how she does not know any Canadian citizens who like Trudeau, or support his liberal policies.

"They all want [a leader] who will represent the will of the people," Palin said.

During her Newsmax interview, Palin — the former Republican running mate to John McCain's presidential campaign from 2008 — offered similarly strong opinions about how women should view an International Women's Day, a trans woman being the spokesperson for The Hershey Co. (chocolate bars), and trans women, or biological men, competing against biological women in powerlifting events for sports.

"If women truly want to be viewed as equal [to men], they've got to stop asking for special recognition and special privileges," Palin said.

Hershey's is "trying too hard. What percentage of the population is turned on by that, or is impressed? ... It's a minuscule number of people," Palin said, adding "these out-of-touch movers and shakers [in marketing] are so disconnected" from the vast majority of American consumers.

Also, "it's a joke that biological men think they [should] compete against biological women. They're going to win. They're stronger. They're bigger, especially in powerlifting. Duh! It's a no-brainer," Palin said.

"But it's also the right question to be asking. 'Where are the pro-women, the feminists?" Palin rhetorically mused. "I call 'em 'fake feminists.' Where are they on these issues?"

