Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Insurrection Ruling 'Dangerous'

Andrew Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, believes a recent ruling that former President Donald Trump engaged in insurrection could prove "dangerous."

Joining Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Tuesday, Napolitano warned of Colorado Judge Sarah B. Wallace's determination that, although Trump "engaged in insurrection," he should not be removed from the state's ballot.

"Trump must appeal," Napolitano said of the decision handed down Friday. "Now, Trump may not appeal it because she also found that the 14th Amendment does not apply to the president – because it doesn't mention the name 'president' in the amendment.

"So, she ruled that he stays on the ballot even though she found that he did engage in an insurrection. That finding of hers is very dangerous for Donald Trump."

Napolitano pointed out that different judges in other states could use Wallace's ruling as a basis to go further, striking him from their own states' ballots ahead of the 2024 primaries and general elections.

Trump's legal team filed an appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court regarding the ruling Monday, questioning whether a state court judge like her should settle the issue instead of the United States Congress.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, meanwhile, also filed an appeal. The liberal group is doubting Wallace's finding that the 14th Amendment should not be applied to presidents.

Colorado officials are pushing for a final decision by the beginning of next year before the state's primary ballot is finalized, The Associated Press noted.

Meanwhile, another legal battle in Michigan also threatens Trump's ballot placement.

The Washington Times reported that a group of Michigan activists are still seeking to keep his name off even after a lower court ruled that he could stay on.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com