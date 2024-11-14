Rep. Ciscomani to Newsmax: House GOP Majority 'Great Opportunity'

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., who was recently elected to a second term, told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress presents an opportunity to implement their agenda.

"We're very excited," Ciscomani told "National Report." "We are optimistic about what's coming up. Obviously, this is a great opportunity for the country. It's a great opportunity for Republicans to deliver on the priorities that we ran on, that we've been governing on in the House for the last two years. And now we have, obviously, the Senate and the White House."

Ciscomani, who represents Arizona's 6th Congressional District, said House Republicans have a responsibility to pass President-elect Donald Trump's agenda. Ciscomani said he would like to focus on cutting spending and protecting the border.

"I'm from a border district, and I'm also an immigrant," said Ciscomani, who was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S. when he was 11. "I believe in the American dream. I've gone through the process of becoming a citizen. And I know the process well. I know the immigration process because I lived it."

Ciscomani, a businessman, said securing the border would enhance business and also speed things up for people who immigrate legally.

"We're going to be focused on the enforcement side of security right off the bat," Ciscomani said. "We need to stop the flow of people just being able to walk in. We have to know where people are inside the country, and we have to protect those that are being trafficked as well."

Ciscomani said he expects Trump to issue a series of executive orders to secure the border, followed by legislative action from Congress.

