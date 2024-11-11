WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | gop | house | majority | juan ciscomani

Arizona GOP Rep. Ciscomani Leads in Tight Race

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 11:41 AM EST

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., has remained in the lead for his bid for reelection in the 6th Congressional District race that could clinch the House majority for Republicans.

Ciscomani was locked in a tight race with Democrat Kirsten Engel, whom he narrowly beat two years ago. The district runs from Tucson east to New Mexico and includes a stretch of the Arizona-Mexico border.

Ciscomani has 49.1% of the vote to Engel's 48.5% with an estimated 9% of the vote remaining.

After Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., conceded her seat Sunday to Republican Colorado State Rep. Gabe Evans in a race that had remained too close to call, Republicans are one seat from the required 218 to retain the majority.

Republicans lead in five of the remaining nine races too close to call, according to the latest vote tallies.

Decision Desk HQ, without having officially called the House majority, gives Republicans an 80.5% chance to officially secure at least 218 seats to just a 19.5% chance for Democrats. Current projections forecast a slim House majority that Republicans will hold a five-seat edge of 220-215.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., remained in the lead for his bid for reelection in the 6th Congressional District race that could clinch the House majority for Republicans.
arizona, gop, house, majority, juan ciscomani
183
2024-41-11
Monday, 11 November 2024 11:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved