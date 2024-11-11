Arizona GOP Rep. Ciscomani Leads in Tight Race

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., has remained in the lead for his bid for reelection in the 6th Congressional District race that could clinch the House majority for Republicans.

Ciscomani was locked in a tight race with Democrat Kirsten Engel, whom he narrowly beat two years ago. The district runs from Tucson east to New Mexico and includes a stretch of the Arizona-Mexico border.

Ciscomani has 49.1% of the vote to Engel's 48.5% with an estimated 9% of the vote remaining.

After Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., conceded her seat Sunday to Republican Colorado State Rep. Gabe Evans in a race that had remained too close to call, Republicans are one seat from the required 218 to retain the majority.

Republicans lead in five of the remaining nine races too close to call, according to the latest vote tallies.

Decision Desk HQ, without having officially called the House majority, gives Republicans an 80.5% chance to officially secure at least 218 seats to just a 19.5% chance for Democrats. Current projections forecast a slim House majority that Republicans will hold a five-seat edge of 220-215.