Rep. Brecheen to Newsmax: 'Glaring Questions' About Trump Shooting

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle "did the right thing" by resigning after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, but there are still "glaring questions" to be answered.

"When you say that the buck stops here, then you really have to put action behind that wording," Brecheen said on "National Report." "And so she did the right thing."

With Cheatle out at the Secret Service, Brecheen said Congress needs to "move into a place of understanding procedures and personnel" at the agency.

"I filed a bill specifically because I'm concerned about the DEI hiring practices," he said. "Let's switch those acronyms around [to] DIE, because I think it makes people that are being protected less safe. We need to have the same qualification for both men and women in the Secret Service."

Brecheen said that, in addition to the building where the gunman was located, there are 50 buildings within 500 yards of where Trump was standing during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

"The fact that there's no one coming out declaring that there were drones in use when you have that much outer perimeter vulnerabilities is astounding," Brecheen said. "The second element of that is there's a water tower about 200 yards directly above where the shooter was at, that has railing and a side rail all the way around it. That should have been also manned.

"Why did that not occur? What is the template for these enforcement officers to be able to come in in the advanced team and know that they have to have certain procedures in place? So, we've got to have an examination of those procedures and personnel."

Brecheen said he visited the location where the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed by authorities after grazing Trump's right ear, killing a former fire chief, and critically wounding two others.

"There's a greater incline on the floor of the House of Representatives than that roof line has in terms of an incline. … It's very gently sloping," Brecheen said. "But behind that building is a higher point. … The owner of the building is a plastic manufacturing company. They gave access to a counter-sniper team to be in one of those two windows that is directly behind.

"We looked at one of those windows. They could have seen that individual laying on that roof and you have to wonder, with everyone pointing in that direction, with an officer trying to reach up there and fell off the roof or fell off his grip with the roof when the shooter turned around and pointed his gun at him, why did that counter-sniper team on the roof behind not notice that individual? These are glaring questions that have to be answered."

