DiGenova to Newsmax: 'Continuing Cover-Up' of Bidens by DOJ

Joseph diGenova, former United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, told Newsmax that there is a "continuing cover-up" of the Biden family by the Department of Justice.

Appearing Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," diGenova contrasted DOJ special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump to Robert K. Hur's apparent slow-walking of the Biden probe.

"Mr. Hur has been silent to a fault," diGenova said. "One of the things that special counsels do is they let people know that they are investigating. That they haven't fallen asleep at the wheel."

However, he emphasized, "The fact that there haven't been any leaks shows you exactly what's going on. There is a continuing cover-up. There is an effort to protect Joe Biden. It's continued."

The legendary attorney said he believed the DOJ would continue to rewrite the rules of engagement as long as Democrats control the government.

"When they don't like a rule, they're going to change it. When they don't like a rule, they break it, and then they say they haven't broken it," diGenova stated. "This is truly wonderland in every sense of the word."

His comments arrived hours after former President Donald Trump's legal team discussed with Smith's office about a hearing to determine the trial date for his case surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The date of March 4, 2024, was agreed to after Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the federal District Court in Washington, D.C., rejected an effort from defendants to postpone it to 2026.

