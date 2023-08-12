diGenova to Newsmax: Special Counsel Embarrassment for DOJ, Garland

A special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe was never in the cards until the place "blew up over the guilty plea and what a travesty it was, what an embarrassment for the Department of Justice," says former Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova.

"It was a fraud on the court when it was presented to the court, the plea deal, the judge recognized it. She threw it back in their face. She did it politely, but it was an embarrassment for the U.S. attorney's office up there and they all should be embarrassed up in that office," diGenova said Saturday during an appearance Friday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And that is precisely why [Attorney General Merrick Garland] should have appointed some well known legal figure to head up this investigation," he added.

Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, a surprise move that intensifies the investigation into the president's son ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Garland noted the "extraordinary circumstances" of the matter as he named David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who had already been probing Hunter Biden's financial dealings, as special counsel after plea deal talks in the case broke down.

The sudden turn of events raises fresh questions about the case against Hunter Biden on tax evasion and a gun charge, deepening an investigation that was close to resolution just weeks ago. Weiss had asked to be named special counsel, in order to gain broad authority to investigate and report out his findings.

DiGenova said Weiss wasn't the right choice.

"Let's remember what Weiss did: He refused to allow search warrants to be executed for Hunter Biden's property. He wouldn't allow the Biden people to be interviewed as part of the investigation. And now they're going to put him in charge of the so-called special counsel investigation? This is an embarrassment for Merrick Garland, but he is beyond embarrassed. He had to do this because he was forced to do so."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

