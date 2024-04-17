WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Committee Was 'Partisan'

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 09:09 PM EDT

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, criticized the Jan. 6 committee's handling of the Capitol attack investigation, during an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, citing concerns over partisan bias and a lack of cross-examination.

Rep. Jordan expressed skepticism about the findings of the Jan. 6 committee, stating on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," "Yeah, I mean, it doesn't surprise us. Remember the whole story. Nancy Pelosi was concerned about the optics, and I think Congressman Murphy said it best because of what took place in the summer of 2020 with the riots and protests all over the country and the violence that occurred in those; she didn't want this big presence there even though the president said, 'Yeah, we should have the National Guard there' — she didn't want that."

According to CBS 42, four National Guard soldiers testified Wednesday before the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight regarding the response to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

The hearing occurred amid increased scrutiny of the federal obstruction law used against numerous Jan. 6 rioters, including former President Trump, which drew attention from the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The justices' interest in the case signaled potential reservations about the Justice Department's extensive prosecution of the Capitol riot.

"And then, of course, you have today's testimony," Jordan added, "which says they didn't respond in a timely fashion, even though the commander in chief had said that they should. You know, we didn't expect the Jan. 6 committee to give us the truth. It was a completely partisan committee. [There was] no cross-examination element, no real two-party approach here, so they would cover all kinds of lies."

