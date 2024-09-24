Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Biden Economy 'Forced' John Deere to Mexico

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the economic policies of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have "forced" companies such as John Deere to move their manufacturing out of the country.

In July, John Deere announced it would be cutting 600 jobs from plants in Iowa and Illinois and moving those manufacturing positions to Mexico "in response to market conditions."

Former President Donald Trump said during a campaign stop earlier this week he will impose a 200% tariff on the company if they go through with their plans.

Ernst said her "heart just goes out" to the effected employees and communities.

"This is the result of a disastrous economy under Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden," she said. "When we have manufacturers that feel they need to move our jobs to other countries because the economy is bad it hurts everyone."

The senator from Iowa cautioned that the loss of the jobs in Iowa and Illinois will reverberate across the heartland.

"The workers they put the dollars right back into their home communities. I would love to see John Deere keeping these jobs in Iowa. They have invested so much in the infrastructure in Iowa and Illinois and yet this economy is forcing them to look elsewhere for cheap labor and because they can't keep up with Biden and Harris regulations," Ernst said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

Ernst noted the country will need "a change in administration" to keep jobs in the United States.

"We need to return to a pro-growth economy that President Trump had and get back to a regulatory environment that encourages growth in business and industry and doesn't punish those that are creating jobs," she said.

Ernst concluded by saying Biden and Harris are "literally destroying our country and you're seeing the result in my home community in Iowa. It's devastating to us."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com