As Farmers Revolt, John Deere Ditches DEI Policies

Facing conservative backlash and a farmer-led boycott, John Deere ditched its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, the Daily Mail reported.

The $61 billion-a-year company announced it would abandon DEI hallmarks such as: "socially motivated messaging," "diversity quotas," and "pronoun identification" while also distancing itself from "cultural awareness parades."

This decision follows criticism for sponsoring a Pride event for children as young as 3 amid ongoing plant closures and layoffs in the U.S., the Daily Mail reported.

"Our customers' trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance to everyone at John Deere," the company stated on X. "We fully intend to earn it every day and in every way we can."

Critics particularly targeted John Deere's support of the Little Rainbow Run at Des Moines' Capital City Pride event, involving toddlers in LGBTQ+ festivities. The company's adoption of new-wave gender ideology, including staff training on the "genderbread person," further fueled the controversy.

This reversal mirrors similar boycotts against Tractor Supply and Bud Light, which faced conservative backlash for a partnership with a trans influencer, resulting in significant sales losses. Supporters of DEI argue these efforts promote the inclusion of women and minority talent, while critics view them as counterproductive and unfair to straight, white men.

John Deere's website had encouraged staff to include personal pronouns in email signatures, promoting it as a "sign of mutual respect." It also emphasized "strengthening the diversity of our workforce" and fostering an inclusive environment for all employees to be their true selves.

Robby Starbuck, a filmmaker and former GOP House candidate for Tennessee, spearheaded a campaign against John Deere last week, accusing the company of forgetting its core customer base.

He queried on X July 15: "Is John Deere using money farmers spend with them to fund transitions for kids? I investigated, and what I found truly shocked me. I don't think farmers will like this @JohnDeere."

John Deere did not mention Starbuck in its statement, instead citing general "feedback."

The 185-year-old firm, with 83,000 employees in over 30 countries, said it would refocus its messaging on agriculture, hunger, and brand-related issues, ceasing support for Pride and other cultural awareness events. The company also announced it would scale back its Business Resource Groups, which segregate employees by race, gender, and sexual identity, and eliminate "socially motivated messages" from training materials.

Starbuck responded on X, calling the move "another huge win in our war on wokeness," but insisted, "I don't think this is enough for customers to go back. Customers want to hear that DEI policies are entirely gone."

The backlash against John Deere comes as the company faces criticism for laying off over 1,000 American workers since October 2023 and relocating production to Mexico. This controversy is part of a broader conservative-led push against brands embracing progressive policies, affecting companies like Bud Light, Target, Cracker Barrel, and The North Face.

While many firms adopted DEI initiatives following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, some have since retreated due to fears of alienating conservative customers. Proponents argue that DEI efforts address historical injustices and promote inclusivity, while critics claim they result in reverse discrimination and workplace division.

Established in 1837, John Deere, known for its iconic green tractors and leaping deer logo, revolutionized farming with its self-scouring steel plows. Today, the Moline, Illinois-based company manufactures a wide range of agricultural and construction equipment, mowers, and snowmobiles.