Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Fight Poverty, Not Poor People

Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., told Newsmax Friday that the issue of migrants has been used as a cudgel against poor people.

Jackson, whose district represents part of Chicago, appeared on “National Report” following a meeting where residents blasted Mayor Brandon Johnson for spending millions to shelter illegal migrants. Johnson has said Chicago will remain a sanctuary city under the incoming Trump administration.

“People should not be moved across the state and used as pawns,” Jackson said. “I believe in enforcing federal law. There's a port of entry. There's a way that people should be in here. Persons that have committed crimes should simply be sentenced as well as…returned back to their place of origin. I've been on the side of making sure that we have compassion.”

The Chicago congressman said the rich do not feel the impact of immigration.

“It doesn't impact their schools. They don't know who does their laundry,” Jackson said. “They don't know who cuts their grass, and they simply are now trying to create a war amongst the poor. These same facilities, schools that were closed in the city of Chicago, have been opened to migrants.”

Jackson said Illinois residents who needed housing and food assistance have seen food taken off their plates and given to migrants.

“This has been used as a wedge issue to attack and make a war against the poor,” Jackson said. “I want to fight poverty, not fight poor people.”

Chicago residents should get to decide whether their city remains a sanctuary city, Jackson said.

“If they decide to rescind it, let's rescind it,” Jackson said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com