Sen. Thune to Newsmax: Dems Mistaken on DHS Funding Politics

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are mistaken if they believe blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security is a political winner for them, arguing it's a losing issue for Americans and the country.

Senate Democrats on Friday blocked for the fifth time a House-passed bill that would fund DHS through September.

In a 47-37 vote, the legislation did not reach the 60-vote threshold it needed to advance. Sixteen senators did not vote.

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat who voted with Republicans.

Before the vote, Thune told Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt that Democrats are putting politics over the safety and security of Americans.

"Democrats for 35 days now have kept the department shut down," Thune said. "The White House and Republicans have tried repeatedly, reached out, sent them offer sheets. One offer sheet, it took them 18 days to respond to.

"They don't seem serious. I think they think this is a political winner for them. But it's a losing issue for this country and for the American people."

DHS has been partially shut down since Feb. 14 as Democrats have been demanding changes to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts. But immigration enforcement operations remain fully funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Funding for other DHS components — including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Coast Guard, Secret Service, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Transportation Security Administration — has lapsed, leaving those agencies operating without new appropriations.

"There was a meeting yesterday," Thune said. "Tom Homan showed up. And, you know, they put all the issues on the table, and it's going to be up to the Democrats now to see whether or not … we're going to find out whether they're serious real quick here because if they don't respond today with some sort of a counterproposal or at least a willingness to get back at the table, I think it suggests that they want to continue to play politics."

Duchardt also talked with Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., who told her the White House has made concessions but there are a few sticking points.

"Some of the sticking points, and there's some room to negotiate on these, are whether our federal employees can wear masks while they're working," Lummis said. "We're concerned about the safety of ICE agents because they've been doxed while they've had their faces exposed.

"Is there some wiggle room there? That seems to be a very big issue."

Thune on Thursday warned that the Senate will not begin its planned two-week recess on March 30 if lawmakers fail to resolve funding for DHS.

"We need to get this resolved and it needs to get resolved, you know, by the end of next week," Thune told reporters. "I can't see us taking a break if the [department is] still shut down."

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