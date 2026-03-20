Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: DHS Shutdown Leaves US Cybersecurity 'Minimized'

U.S. cybersecurity has been "minimized if not eliminated" by the Democrats' refusal to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday, warning that the ongoing standoff is putting Americans at risk.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Meuser said the partial shutdown of DHS is having far-reaching consequences beyond airport delays, impacting everything from counterterrorism efforts to cyber defense.

"Cybersecurity has been minimized if not eliminated," Meuser said. "That's a big deal."

The Pennsylvania Republican pointed to disruptions affecting multiple agencies under DHS, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Coast Guard, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which plays a key role in defending U.S. networks from foreign threats.

The shutdown has already led to long airport lines and strained TSA operations, but Meuser emphasized the more serious concern is the reduced ability to detect and stop bad actors.

"It's not just the delays," he said. "It's the lack of finding those who are trying to do harm and keeping people safe."

Meuser also highlighted a recent Capitol Hill visit by former ICE Director Tom Homan, who met with Senate Republicans and some moderate Democrats to outline the risks posed by the funding impasse.

Homan, known for his tough stance on border enforcement, reportedly stressed the urgent need to restore DHS operations amid growing national security concerns.

The congressman criticized Democrats for what he described as political obstruction, accusing them of refusing to support measures that would strengthen border security and public safety.

"They're just not on our side," Meuser said. "They're not willing to create a better situation for all of America right now."

The dispute comes as Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has reportedly warned that lawmakers may have to cancel recess if Democrats do not agree to reopen the government — a sign of intensifying pressure in Washington to resolve the standoff.

Beyond domestic security, Meuser also addressed the broader geopolitical context, including rising tensions with Iran.

He argued that Congress must be prepared to fully fund U.S. defense efforts, potentially through reconciliation if necessary.

"Iran is the state sponsor of terrorism," Meuser said. "We have to provide the support and send a clear message."

Recent reports have indicated the Pentagon could seek up to $200 billion in funding for military operations, underscoring the scale of the current global challenges.

Despite the high stakes, Meuser expressed frustration that partisan gridlock is hindering progress on both national security and defense priorities.

"We're in the thick of things," he said, urging swift action to restore DHS funding and ensure the safety of the American people.

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