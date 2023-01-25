Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden Border Policies 'Facilitating' Cartel Business Model

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax Wednesday that the policies of President Joe Biden's administration regarding the border are "facilitating" the business model for cartels and human traffickers flooding migrants into the U.S.

"There is nothing 'humane' about the sex trafficking, the drug overdoses, the human trafficking," Johnson said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" Wednesday. "We are probably putting somewhere around $18 billion in the pockets of some of the most evil people on the planet because the Biden administration is facilitating the business model of these people."

Johnson said that about half of the border states have populations that are less than the estimated 4.5 million migrants that have come across the border since Biden took office in 2021.

"This is all bout President Biden's open border policy," he said. "That is what they want."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced this week that more than 251,000 migrants were encountered in December alone, setting a new record for monthly crossings.

Since the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year on Oct. 1, more than 800,000 migrants are estimated to have come across the border, without counting the number of individuals that crossed but were not encountered by border agents.

Johnson said the reason for the open border policy seems to be to get votes for the Democratic Party, and he said some states and towns are already letting people with a green card vote in state and local elections.

"They are letting them vote," Johnson said. "I can't come up with another reason why you would throw open your borders. Why you would allow gang members, a flood of deadly drugs, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking? Why would you allow that?"

He said people make money selling children to "create families" so they can stay in the country once they get here, exploiting the nation's laws to do so.

"The Biden administration knows full well," he said. "[Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas knows this. Vice President [Kamala] Harris was on my committee when we were holding hearings about the depredations of human traffickers. They just don't care."

Johnson said the administration is getting away with these things because of the "corrupt and complicit media."

"The mainstream media doesn't cover this," he said. "The majority of Americans are largely unaware of this [crisis]."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!