Committee's Border Hearings Focusing on Biden WH Launch Feb. 1

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee will host its first series of hearings related to the "chaos" at the United States-Mexico border next week, with the Biden administration slated to be the main investigative targets.

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the judiciary committee chairman, confirmed the hearings would commence at 10 a.m. EST on Feb. 1.

"Ready to get to work," Jordan tweeted.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could become the first Biden White House official grilled, and possibly impeached, before the Republican-controlled Congress.

Last year, Mayorkas told Congress the southern border was "secure," a notion that many House and Senate Republicans would likely dispute in a formal setting.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, more than 5.2 million migrants have illegally entered America.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (ICE) statistics showed that an all-time high of 301,625 encounters were reported in December 2022, with 251,487 taking place at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reportedly seized more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced pills in 2022, along with 10,000 tons of fentanyl powder across the country.

Fentanyl has been the drug most commonly seized at the southern border. It also ranks as the No. 1 cause of death among American adults, ages 18-45.

In all, the DEA has taken possession of more than 379 million fentanyl doses through the years — which would be enough to kill every American citizen, according to Anne Milgram, the agency's top administrator.

Mayorkas could possibly take the proverbial fall for the Biden administration's border policies. However, for this to happen, the House Judiciary Committee would have to approve any Articles of Impeachment geared toward Mayorkas, before the final vote went to the House floor.

In addition to Biden White House officials, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is slated to call in top Border Patrol agents to testify about their experiences working under the Biden administration's directives.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the oversight committee chair, has already scheduled the Border Patrol agents' hearing for Feb. 6.