John Zogby to Newsmax: No Evidence of Surprise Win in Iowa

A win in Iowa's caucuses "sets the table" for the upcoming presidential primaries, but there is no evidence that one of former President Donald Trump's rival GOP candidates will pull off a surprise win over him, John Zogby Strategies pollster and senior analyst John Zogby told Newsmax on Sunday.

"If Nikki Haley comes in a strong second place, not a weak second place… comes within 12 [points], that could set the table for New Hampshire where you know she's doing fairly well, and there could be a surprise," Zogby said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "There is no evidence of that happening, at least right now with eight days to go."

Iowa "does like to surprise," he added, "but at this point in time, it does look like a Trump runaway in Iowa as well."

Meanwhile, policy analyst Donna Jackson, also appearing on the program, called Haley's recent town hall remarks about Trump "disingenuous."

At that event in Iowa, Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said "chaos follows" Trump and that the country can't survive another four years under him.

"Under Trump's presidency, we had a blue-collar boom," said Jackson. "The lowest people on the economic social ladder, [their] lives improved financially. Black people had record numbers of home ownership records."

But now, "98%-96% of Americans, regardless of your social economic status, cannot buy a home," said Jackson. "We have a Biden agenda that has destroyed this economy using climate change policies… when Trump was here, he created opportunities also, so you have Black industries created and Black entrepreneurship. You had Black people who had financial stability they had never seen before, and she wants to talk about chaos."

The chaos was created, Jackson said, because "RINOs [Republican in Name Only] did not support [Trump] when they should have. We had the best economic situation where people had prosperity, they had disposable income that they could buy anything that they needed. Today, people are crying because they can't afford bread."

Meanwhile, Zogby noted that President Joe Biden appears to be losing the support of Black voters, and there is also an issue that many of them will not vote at a time when the president "needs every single Black vote he can get."

