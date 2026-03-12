Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Iran's Energy Attacks Reflect 'Desperation'

Iran's attacks on energy infrastructure and threats to the Strait of Hormuz reflect "desperation" after military operations by the United States and Israel weakened the country's capabilities, Rep. John Rose told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I think the military attacks from the United States and Israel have neutralized so many of their military assets," the Tennessee Republican, a candidate in the state's gubernatorial race, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"I think they're now left to much of what they've done in the past, which is to terrorize the world, and in this case by threatening the supply of energy that comes to much of the world from the Persian Gulf," he added.

However, he pointed out that the United States is in a stronger position than many countries because domestic energy policies under President Donald Trump have reduced dependence on Middle Eastern oil.

"That puts us in a unique place as it relates to the rest of the world, much of the rest of the world, particularly China, that still depends on the Middle East and the Persian Gulf as the source of much of its oil," Rose said.

Gas prices have climbed in recent weeks amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. According to AAA, the national average price for gasoline has risen to about $3.58 per gallon, roughly 50 cents higher than two weeks ago.

The International Energy Agency has announced that its member nations will release 400 million barrels of oil, including 172 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in an effort to stabilize markets.

Rose said the move should help ease prices.

The congressman also discussed the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require proof of citizenship and identification to vote in federal elections. The House has passed the bill twice, but it has not advanced in the Senate.

"We've passed it twice now in the House, and many of us in the House have been calling on the Senate to do their job," Rose said. "They move at a very slow pace over on the Senate side, so we want to see them actually show up and do their work."

Rose said lawmakers should continue pressuring Senate leaders to bring the bill to a vote.

"We need to continue to put pressure on the Senate, not only on the leader but the individual members who should be calling for their leader to get this done," Rose said. "Certainly, the president is, many of us in the House of Representatives are, and we believe they should put this forward for a vote."

He said public support for the measure is strong.

"This is an issue that, as we know, over 80% of Americans agree, over 70% of Democrats agree," Rose said. "This is a no-nonsense proposal that simply requires that the people who vote in our elections be citizens and that they show an ID, which is a totally reasonable requirement and would help secure our elections for the future."

Rose added that Trump is right to push Congress to act.

"I think the president is right to draw a line in the sand here and make this an issue that we need to get through the Congress and put on his desk," Rose said.

