Vet Army Col. Mills to Newsmax: China's 'Fingerprints' on India-Pakistan Conflict

Veteran Army Col. John Mills suggested to Newsmax on Saturday that China was behind Pakistan's alleged involvement in a terror attack in India on April 22.

Speaking with "Saturday Agenda" on the conflict, Mills responded when asked about his view on the situation, "There's a long-standing grudge between Pakistan and India, but India's military is much larger. Their nuclear force is larger. Their economy is much larger. In some ways, the fingerprints of China are upon this because Pakistan is in many ways beholden to China for survival right now, economic survival."

"So I think it's good for both sides," he added, speaking on the ceasefire that was reached on behalf of the White House.

On Wednesday, when asked about his view on the situation, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer replied that it was not in China's interest to "escalate" a war between India and Pakistan.

"China has a vested interest in seeing India pinned down in Pakistan," Mearsheimer told CNN. "The Chinese have two points of potential conflict with India. One is ... control [of] the border between the two countries, and the other is the Indian Ocean. And from a Chinese point of view, the more deeply involved India is in Pakistan, the less able it is to deal with the line of control in the Indian Ocean. So there's no question that China has a vested interest in tensions. But whether or not China wants a war between India and Pakistan is another matter."

Later, in Mills' interview, the veteran Army colonel noted that Moscow feels it now has the "momentum" in negotiating with Kyiv.

"I think [President Vladimir] Putin feels he has the momentum. That's all important. He feels he has the momentum. He wanted to get through the World War II victory parade without a drone strike on his parade. That was Friday, yesterday. That didn't happen. There were Ukrainian drones [that] did strike other targets deep inside Russia, but not his parade. The challenge is Putin is being sustained by" China's President Xi Jinping "for both war materiel and also purchases of gas and oil."

Mills then suggested that the United States Navy, while much "atrophied," "needs to grow so it can interdict that gas and oil" — at a time when the U.S. is ostensibly trying to coordinate peace negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, no less.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com