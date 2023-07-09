McLaughlin to Newsmax: Biden's Legal Woes Will Keep Him in Race

Pollster John Zogby and his son Jeremy have listed several signs that could point to President Joe Biden backing out of a presidential campaign, but pollster John McLaughlin said Sunday on Newsmax that he thinks Biden will stay in the race if only to fend off investigations involving himself and his family.

"He still wants to run because if he doesn't stay in control, all the facts that the Republicans in Congress are putting out about the millions, possibly tens of millions of dollars in bank wires and alleged bribes that they got from communist China, from Russia, and from other foreign interests that becomes relevant and the Biden family could face severe prosecution," McLaughlin, a pollster for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

McLaughlin added that Biden is "trying to put Donald Trump in jail" to keep himself and his family out of jail.

Zogby, discussing Biden with his son, Jeremy, a fellow pollster and John Zogby Strategies managing partner said one of the main signs that could point to Biden pulling out is if Vice President Kamala Harris leaves her position, reports The Washington Examiner.

"There's a lot of merit to what John Zogby wrote because it's either an all-or-nothing proposition for Joe Biden," said McLaughlin.

But still, he said he believes Biden is running because he's getting "more ruthless" than negative in the race.

"Right now he's indicted his leading political opponent," said McLaughlin, noting that major polls are showing that Trump would defeat Biden.

"The real crime that Donald Trump's committed is that he's beating Joe Biden," said McLaughlin.

He also noted that Biden "got his own Justice Department" to give his son Hunter a "sweetheart deal" on tax evasion and illegal gun possession.

"No one gets a sweetheart deal with no jail time for those offenses," said McLaughlin. "Then he also, uh there was a child support case where Joe Biden has seven grandchildren, and they didn't admit to the one until they were forced to."

But Hunter Biden settled the child support for his four-year-old daughter in Little Rock, Arkansas, said McLaughlin, pointing to another sign that the president will remain in the race.

Meanwhile, the dates to watch for are this fall, when "they have to start registering for the primaries," said McLaughlin.

"He's already got this one nuisance primary from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," he said. 'You're going to have the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire primary, where Joe Biden has rigged the rules, that there are no delegates. The voters in those states are upset. They're going to vote against Joe Biden so there may be an upset before the South Carolina primary."

