Pollster McLaughlin to Newsmax: Left 'Out of Touch With Mainstream America'

The left is "out of touch with mainstream America," in protesting President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, pollster John McLaughlin said Friday, and that lack of understanding is why Trump "was able to win again."

"We did a post-election survey that was done on Nov. 4-6, where on Election Day, among all voters in the country, 56% of all voters approved of Donald Trump then, to only 43% disapproved and [Vice President] Kamala Harris and [President] Joe Biden were net negatives," McLaughlin told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"So, they never understood their policies, their positions, the things that people cared about, because the leading reasons to vote for Donald Trump in the post-election survey were inflation, securing the border, lowering crime, lowering taxes, and ending the war. They didn't run on any of those things. All they did was run a campaign of personal character assassination against Donald Trump.

"So after the election, for CBS to have 59% approval of President Trump, they're finally catching on that they might have missed a lot of that polling during the campaign," McLaughlin added, referring to a new CBS News/YouGov poll that shows nearly six of 10 Americans approve of how Trump is handling the presidential transition.

Asked why Trump's favorability rating has gone up since winning the election, according to FiveThirtyEight's new polling average, McLaughlin said he goes back to "our campaign polling for President Trump and our post-election survey that's on our website, mclaughlinonline.com" that "shows Trump was more popular on Election Day than Kamala Harris."

"From the first time Donald Trump went to East Palestine, Ohio, to show he cared about people, up until the end of the campaign, where he was working at McDonald's – when President [Joe] Biden called all [Trump] supporters garbage and [Trump] drove a garbage truck to the rally in Wisconsin, when he did the mother of all campaign rallies in Madison Square Garden to speak to the country, did the Joe Rogan podcast – he was reaching out to people, and he was coming across very likable, to the point now, when you put on an NFL Sunday football game, the professional athletes are doing the Trump dance.

"So, he's coming off connecting with people, he likes people, and that came across, and to the campaign's credit, we were able to show that side of Donald Trump in spite of the media bias, where most of the coverage against Donald Trump in the mainstream legacy media was negative."

