John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Close Polls 'Are Relief for Us'

Trump pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Wednesday he feels good about the state of the race, as polls show former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris neck and neck.

Appearing on "Newsline," McLaughlin noted polls showed Trump trailing Hillary Clinton in 2016, a race he won, and trailing President Joe Biden in 2020, a race he lost by a close margin.

"To have close polls right now, it's kind of a relief for us," McLaughlin said. "It's something we're not used to. But the key is the battleground states.

"We're seeing that President Trump has a good, decisive lead, and we're interested in Vice President Harris trying to follow us around and try to take away our lead right now. You know, 41 days to go. It's pretty good."

McLaughlin also said he felt bullish knowing poll after poll shows voters trust Trump more than Harris when it comes to handling the economy.

"They should be concerned about it because she wants to raise taxes," McLaughlin said. "When she repeals the Trump tax cuts, you're going to see taxes go up on 91% of all Americans. And she's floating the idea of raising capital gains, which would hit people on their retirement savings, on their homes.

"When you sell a home, instead of paying 24% capital gains, you'll pay 45%. She may say it's a little lower, but she's going to have massive tax increases. The corporate tax increases will drive millions of jobs out of America."

