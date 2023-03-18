×
Tags: john mclaughlin | donald trump | joe biden | polls | ny | alvin bragg | crime

John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Trump Beating Biden 'Like a Drum' in Polls

By    |   Saturday, 18 March 2023 06:28 PM EDT

Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is beating President Joe Biden "like a drum," despite the possibility of a criminal indictment in New York next week.

"[Democrats are] doing this precisely because Donald Trump is about to win, even though it's over a year away. He's about to win reelection, and he's beating Joe Biden like a drum," McLaughlin said during "The Count" on Saturday.

He said that Trump's possibly facing a criminal indictment next week from "[George] Soros-funded" Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 is a political distraction meant to take voters' eyes away from information revealing corruption by the Biden family.

"This is a political diversion away from [the Biden family's] corruption and the banking crisis," he said. "Like the Communist Chinese, they indict their opponents and have a political show trial. Alvin Bragg doesn't indict shoplifters. He indicts bodega owners who get stabbed. Jose Albert got indicted, and [Bragg] had to back off. This guy is a corrupt Soros prosecutor, and every American should condemn this. Every elected official should condemn this."

