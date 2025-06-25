Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Iran Strikes 'Perfect Mission'

Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday that U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities were effective despite reports that intelligence assessments found that core components of the country's nuclear program survived the attack.

CNN reported Tuesday that an early intelligence assessment of the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities found that the attacks failed to destroy key components and would only set the Iranian nuclear program back by a few months.

McGuire, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, dismissed the leaked report as "a preliminary assessment" and noted that "it's a federal crime to leak information, especially top secret information."

He added: "It's a it's a temporary report or it's not 100%" complete, "But what I would say if you look at satellite imagery, they have to go from 60% to 90% enrichment. And there's no way based on … those images that they're going to be able to go from 60% to 90%" in a few months.

McGuire said that "the big message" sent by the strikes "is that the world is a safer place and even Iran's allies are celebrating that they cannot make nuclear weapons because they're the bully of the Middle East."

"We really should be having a unifying message about these American war fighters that flew across the world undetected by China, Russia, Iran and everyone else," McGuire said. "They conducted a perfect mission and got home safe."