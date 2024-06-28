State Sen. McGuire to Newsmax: Virginia Moving Right

Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, the Republican candidate in the race for the state's 5th Congressional District, told Newsmax on Friday that voters in the state are moving to the right after supporting Democrats in recent presidential elections.

Asked on "National Report" if Virginia, which hasn't been won by a Republican presidential candidate since former President George W. Bush ran for reelection, could go to Trump in the upcoming election, McGuire said, "it has to be different."

"All across the Commonwealth and in my district, folks that normally don't vote or have never voted Republican are saying they're going to vote Republican because we can't do four more years of these America-last policies," McGuire said.

"[Virginia] Governor Glenn Youngkin is a great leader, and so is Donald J. Trump, and so is Ronald Reagan. All three of them talked about something, addition and multiplication. They talked about bringing people together. And we've got to put our petty differences aside as a party, as an American people, because our country is in big trouble."

McGuire noted that the upcoming presidential election is "about a legacy. It's about a better future. We've got to say, 'Hey, we cannot have four more years of these policies.'"

McGuire praised Youngkin's "great partnership with President Trump in Virginia," adding that the governor has "built coalitions all across the state, and I'm excited to be the Republican nominee for the 5th Congressional District."

McGuire was asked if Youngkin would make a good running mate to Trump.

"I'm not sure what Trump has in mind, but I think he's definitely a great leader," McGuire said. "He's a businessman, just like Trump, and he's able to go into a room and negotiate a deal.

"I think he'd be a good choice. I'm not sure who Trump is favoring, but I'll support whoever he supports."

