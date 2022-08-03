×
Tags: john kirby | taiwan | nancy pelosi | china

John Kirby to Newsmax: 'No Reason' For Pelosi Visit to Escalate Taiwan Crisis

(Newsmax/"The Record with Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Wednesday, 03 August 2022 11:13 PM EDT

National security official John Kirby assured Newsmax on Wednesday that there is "no reason" for a Chinese military response due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

In an interview on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Kirby, a retired rear admiral whom President Joe Biden tapped as National Security Council coordinator for stategic communications in May, said the administration was watching Pelosi's trip closely. But it not think the trip should substantially escalate tensions on the island.

"There's no need for this to ramp up. There's no need to escalate the tensions. Her trip was completely in keeping and consistent with our One China policy and our support to Taiwan," Kirby said.

"So, we've tried to make it clear privately and publicly that we don't want to see tensions escalate," he continued. "We're not going to saber raddle. There's really no reason for them to use the trip as a pretext for some sort of military action."

The former Pentagon spokesman also insisted that Chinese President Xi Jinping should not feel humiliated for levying empty threats against the United States, opting to diffuse the situation.

"I guess our point, Greta, is that it doesn't need to be [humiliating]," Kirby said. "We've taken seriously the threats that they've made ... but there's no reason for it to come to blows."

Kirby further confirmed that video evidence exists of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri's death, saying the administration has "high confidence that he was, in fact, the individual we targeted, and that he was, in fact, dead."

Concerning other events, Kirby said that U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems [HIMARS] have been "highly effective" in thwarting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He also revealed that negotiations with Iran on their nuclear program are "basically complete."

