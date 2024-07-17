Rep. John James to Newsmax: Democrats 'Can't Win on Ideas'

Rep. John James, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Democrats "have to run on identity because they can't win on ideas."

"They have been telling people from all over the country for decades that their ideas work, and they have failed, not over the past four years, but over the past 4,000," James said on "Newsline." "Through the course of human existence, printing money, and having open borders doesn't work.

"And in African American society, you even have [podcaster] Charlamagne Tha God saying, 'Look, you have illegal immigrants coming in here and getting better things from the Democrats in four days than we've gotten in 400 years.' People are waking up to the crime in the streets, the fact that our babies can't read, and the fact that we are not getting anything but neglect from the Democrat Party.

"We're being welcomed by the Republican Party because we have policies that work for everybody. Black, white, green, orange, gay, straight, male, female – we have American policies that put America first."

Speaking live from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, James said people in the U.S. heartland have had enough of the America-last attitude of the country's elites.

"Americans, particularly Midwestern Americans, agricultural and industrial Americans, people who work to put food on the table, have been lied to by the elites on the coast," James said. "We're done taking it from people who think they know how to spend our money better than we do."

On Monday, former President Donald Trump officially secured the Republican Party presidential nomination, quickly rounding out the ticket by revealing his vice presidential pick of Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

James said the GOP is "going to return power to the people and with a Trump-Vance ticket, America is going to come first."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com