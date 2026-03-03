Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: 'Makes No Sense' to Block TSA, FEMA Funding

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats should stop holding up funding for the Department of Homeland Security, saying the impasse is affecting agencies within the department such as the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In an appearance on "Ed Henry: The Big Take," Hoeven was asked about broader public safety concerns tied to immigration enforcement.

"How can we have national security if we don't have border security?" he replied.

The senator framed border enforcement as an across-the-board safety issue, saying it is "fundamental to security in our country, in our communities, in our homes."

"We have to make sure we secure the border. We enforce the law," Hoeven said.

He added that the government should locate and deport individuals such as cartel members and others who have entered the country illegally, saying that doing so is critical for national security.

From there, Hoeven pivoted to the funding fight itself, saying Democrats "need to stop holding out on us in terms of funding DHS."

"We have ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] funded. Now they're blocking us for funding TSA, the Coast Guard, and FEMA," Hoeven said.

"It makes no sense."

DHS experienced a partial shutdown after its annual funding expired on Feb. 13. The lapse also affected agencies like FEMA and the Coast Guard.

The shutdown has affected TSA pay, with officers receiving only a fraction of their regular pay as the shutdown has continued.

Hoeven described the legislative options as already on the table.

"We have offered a continuing resolution. We have offered a bill that they agreed to," he said.

"They need to stop holding out here and blocking the funding of the Department of Homeland Security."

Democrats have been in talks with the White House seeking changes to immigration enforcement as a condition for their votes to restore the agency's funding in full.

"We need to keep making that case to the American public to put pressure on them to join us in funding DHS," Hoeven said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com