Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: Medicaid Cuts Address Waste, Fraud

The Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" are "about addressing waste, fraud, abuse, making sure that people who should have Medicaid get it," says Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

"If you're an able-bodied young adult, you ought to be working. And states shouldn't game the system," Hoeven told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"I mean, it's a 90% federal funded, 10% match. The states should at least put up their 10%.

"In addition, as you just mentioned, we set up a fund for rural hospitals, rural hospitals that's going to help them. I come from a rural state. That will benefit our rural hospitals.

"So, again, it's about getting things done the right way. And then when you combine that with the tax cuts, the economic growth, securing the border, defense of our nation, energy dominance — hey, this really is what Americans want, what they voted for and what President Trump has, you know, said from the start, and he's led the way forward," he continued.

"And that's why it's so important that both in the Senate and the House, we get on board and get her done."

The Senate parliamentarian on Friday advised that a Medicaid provider tax overhaul central to Trump's tax cut and spending bill does not adhere to the chamber's procedural rules, delivering a crucial blow.

Guidance from the parliamentarian is rarely ignored, and Republican leaders are now forced to consider difficult options. Republicans were counting on big cuts to Medicaid and other programs to offset trillions of dollars in Trump tax breaks, their top priority.

Additionally, the parliamentarian, who is the Senate's chief arbiter of its often-complicated rules, advised against various GOP provisions barring certain immigrants from healthcare programs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

