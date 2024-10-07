Sen. Fetterman to Newsmax: I'm 'Constant Voice' for Israel

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined Newsmax on Monday to reinforce his position as a "constant voice" for ally Israel while asserting that Americans have a "special responsibility" to do the same.

Fetterman made the comments in an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on the first anniversary of the terrorist group Hamas' incursion and massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis.

"I can't imagine what that must be like. I'm not a part of that community, but I've seen the videos and I just, I can't …," Fetterman said, trailing off. "I've met with countless hostage families. I have been committed to be on that very firm side, on Israel's side, throughout all of this, and I'm going to be that constant voice."

Fetterman said his conviction to support Israel is inherent as an American.

"That's our key ally. There's a special relationship there. And I think our nation has a special responsibility to do that and stand with Israel throughout all of this," Fetterman told Van Susteren. "Israel has been pushed into this war, and now, it is a just war. And I fully supported it to destroy Hamas and into surrendering them. Or now what they've done with Hezbollah, I think, has been magnificent. Between whether it's the beepers, with the walkie talkies, and now, assassinating the leader, I fully supported all of that. I think it's brilliant."

He added, "I trust Israel's judgment throughout all of this. And I'm going to follow and just offer my unqualified support through this."

Fetterman was asked why more Democrats don't share his same conviction.

"I've always expected that I might be the last man standing on the Democratic side that's going to be an unwavering ally throughout all of this," he said. "And I don't think it's ever helpful to criticize the democratic leader of Israel [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] throughout all of this. And perhaps you might disagree with him, or you might not even think that he's a good leader, but he is their leader."

