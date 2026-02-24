Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Trump Fighting Inflation

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said that President Donald Trump has secured the border and knocked down inflation — which had reached a 40-year high under the Biden administration — when he appeared on Newsmax ahead of the president's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

"And he's done so much more," Cornyn said. "But I think elections are decided based on kitchen table issues.

"How do people feel it? How do they perceive it?"

"Unfortunately, a lot of the costs, increased costs associated with inflation, were sort of now baked into the cake," he added. "They're baked into supply chains and other things, but there's nobody better than the president to use the bully pulpit to give the message, to explain what we've done."

Cornyn noted that tax cuts will improve the economy and make life more affordable for voters.

The senator faces a tough primary next week against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas.

Cornyn said he would not ask Trump for an endorsement in the race. Trump has previously praised all three candidates.

"He's got more important things to do," Cornyn said. "I talked to the president on a regular basis. He understands what's going on."

"He's incredible because he doesn't sleep and he lives on Diet Cokes and cheeseburgers and seems to have more energy than any five people I know," he added.

"We'll have the primary on March 3 and then likely a runoff," Cornyn continued. "And certainly I'd welcome his support when and if he chooses to give it."

