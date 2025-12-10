Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Tough to Counter 'Ravings of a Lunatic'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, brushed off remarks made by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, as she launched a campaign bid to challenge him in next year's elections, telling Newsmax that it's tough to respond to "the ravings of a lunatic."

Crockett decided to run for Senate after Texas' redrawn congressional map gave her a tougher road for reelection.

During her kickoff Senate campaign event Monday, she accused Cornyn of "forgetting" that "he works for 30 million people in Texas not one Florida man who's never called this state home," referring to President Donald Trump.

"Cornyn used to actually try and help Texas. He used to speak out against Trump, the candidate, and denounced the border wall," she said.

"What happened, Big John? Now all you're doing is bending the knee, kissing the ring, and running ads about how you vote 99% of the time with Trump."

When asked to respond on Newsmax's "Finnerty," Cornyn said, "It's hard to know how to respond to the ravings of a lunatic."

Cornyn's interview with Newsmax was conducted Tuesday and aired Wednesday.

"I mean, Jasmine is a performance artist. She doesn't really understand why she's here in Washington," said Cornyn, who is seeking a sixth term.

"She thinks her job is to make outrageous statements and to become famous, to get on TV, and the most clicks on social media and raise money.

"That's not what I count as success. I've served in the Senate for a while now, and I believe we're here to deliver results for all Texans, and I've been proud of the work we've been able to do."

Cornyn said Crockett's candidacy underscores how far left the Democratic primary electorate has moved.

He pointed to former Rep. Colin Allred — who challenged Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024 — opting not to run for Senate in 2026 as evidence of the party's ideological shift.

"When you get somebody like Colin Allred say he's not going to run because Jasmine Crockett is going to win that primary, it shows you how far to the left the Democratic primary has come," Cornyn said.

"They want no part of what Jasmine Crockett is selling."

Cornyn also addressed his own tight primary race. The RealClear Politics polling average showed him with a 30.3% to 30% lead over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, with Rep. Wesley Hunt at 20%.

Cornyn said he is confident the campaign's momentum is moving in his favor.

"March is a long way away in politics," he said. "We've closed the gap, and we are surging ahead."

Cornyn highlighted his record of supporting Trump in the Senate, noting his votes for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the confirmation of federal judges — including three Supreme Court justices — as well as $11.1 billion in reimbursements to Texas for border-related costs.

"I want to remind [voters] of my conservative record," he said.

Asked about Trump's endorsement — which the president has not yet made in the race — Cornyn said it would have a decisive impact.

"He knows his endorsement would settle the primary," Cornyn said, adding that he continues speaking with Trump but is preparing to run hard regardless of the timing.

"We can't wait. We're continuing to get prepared and to execute our plan."

